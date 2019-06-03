Latest news

03-06-2019 - 13:41
The phrase Latest News on a lined index card pinned to a cork bulletin board

Highlights

The European Parliamentary committees: their role and composition

03-06-2019 - 15:32
picture of MEPs during IMCO committee meeting

Parliament's committees deal with EU legislative proposals by adopting reports, which then are referred to plenary for voting by all Members, and appoint negotiation teams to conduct talks with Council. They adopt non-legislative reports, organise hearings with experts and scrutinise other EU bodies and institutions. Parliament can set up sub-committees and special committees to deal with specific issues. Each committee elects a chair and up to four vice-chairs for a two and a half year mandate.

Free movement of services and freedom of establishment

03-06-2019 - 15:31
words free, movement, regulation, article, Member, imports, mutual in an ellipsis

The first study summarises and analyses the Directives & Regulations in the harmonised / non-harmonised areas of the free movement of goods, adopted during the 7th and 8th electoral periods of the EP (2009–2019). It will also highlight the rights that businesses and citizens enjoy under the current legislation, and ways in which the legislation could be improved. The second study discusses European legal policy to ensure freedom to provide services and freedom of establishment since 2009.

(Read more)



Consumer Protection - Delivering improved rights for European citizens and businesses

03-06-2019 - 15:13
rising arrow on staircase

This in-depth analysis explores economic benefits of policy achievements related to European Consumer Protection. Theoretical background indicates that measures aimed at improving consumer protection should provide mostly positive wider economic impact. Analysed studies related to EU legislation provide numerous evidence that it is the case indeed, however frequently lack quantification of effects. Some areas open for additional intervention are suggested in the study.

(Read more)



European Digital Single Market: Delivering improved rights for citizens & businesses

03-06-2019 - 15:06
Words consumer, protection, digital, policy, rules, commerce, services in an ellipse

This study reviews all the rules adopted during the 8th Parliamentary legislature (2014-2019) to strengthen the Digital Single Market. On that basis, the report analyses the rights and obligations as well as the institutions and procedures created or improved in the main policy fields of the Digital Single Market (e-commerce and online platforms, e-government, data and AI, cybersecurity, consumer protection and electronic communications networks and services).

(Read more)



The European Union at a glance: see the Fact Sheets online

03-06-2019 - 14:32
Coloured dots in green, pink, yellow, red and blue in a round shape, representing the five chapters of the Fact Sheets on the European Union.

The Fact Sheets on the EU provide an overview of European integration and of Parliament's contribution to that process. They present a brief overview of the EU's institutions and policies, and of Parliament's role in their development. Available in 23 languages, they cover five main areas: how the EU works; economy, science and quality of life; cohesion, growth and jobs; fundamental rights, security and justice; and the EU's external relations. The online version is updated regularly.

Welcome words

Interview with Anneleen VAN BOSSUYT- IMCO chair

The IMCO Committee is responsible for legislative oversight and scrutiny for EU rules on the free movement of goods and services, free movement of professionals, customs policy, standardisation and the economic interests of consumers.  The committee members work to reduce barriers to economic trade and simplify legislation to enhance competitiveness across the Single Market (SM), while taking care for consumer interests in a wide range of sectors.

