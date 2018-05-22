EP Conference of Presidents with Mark ZUCKERBERG - founder and CEO of Facebook

The simultaneous interpretation of debates provided by the European Parliament serves only to facilitate communication amongst the participants in the meeting. It does not constitute an authentic record of proceedings.
Only the original speech or the revised written translation of that speech is authentic.
Where there is any difference between the simultaneous interpretation and the original speech (or the revised written translation of the speech), the original speech (or the revised written translation) takes precedence.
Unless expressly authorised by the European Parliament, the use of the recorded interpretation for any purpose other than that mentioned above is strictly prohibited.