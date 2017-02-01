“Accelerating the modernisation of Europe’s entire economy, making it low carbon and efficient in energy and resources” are key aims of Energy Union legislation, said Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič in Wednesday’s plenary debate. (Read more: State of the Energy Union debate )
La mayoría de los líderes de los grupos políticos del Parlamento criticaron el miércoles el decreto firmado por el presidente Trump que impide viajar a EEUU a ciudadanos de siete países al considerar la medida arbitraria y contraria a los valores fundamentales de las democracias occidentales, como la libertad, la no discriminación y la solidaridad. (Más…: Eurodiputados condenan las restricciones de viaje a EEUU en debate con Mogherini )
El presidente Tajani anunció en la apertura de la sesión plenaria la inclusión de un debate con la jefa de la diplomacia comunitaria, Federica Mogherini, sobre las restricciones de entrada en EEUU a ciertas nacionalidades en el orden del día. También habrá el miércoles otro debate adicional, sobre los flujos migratorios en el Mediterráneo central, y un tercero sobre la democracia y la justicia en Rumanía, el jueves. (Más…: Apertura de la sesión: debates adicionales sobre EEUU, migración y Rumanía )
Ahead of the informal European Council meeting of 3 February, MEPs will debate the current growing migratory pressure in the central Mediterranean with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Wednesday afternoon at around 17.00, following the addition of this item to the plenary agenda. (Read more: Migration in the central Mediterranean and crises in South Sudan, DRC and Gabon )
Los líderes de los grupos políticos del Parlamento darán su opinión sobre el decreto firmado el pasado viernes por el presidente estadounidense Donald Trump que impide la entrada en el país a ciudadanos de siete nacionalidades, con efecto inmediato. El pleno escuchará primero el análisis de la jefa de la diplomacia comunitaria, Federica Mogherini sobre las consecuencias de la prohibición. (Más…: Restricciones de entrada a EEUU: debate con Federica Mogherini a las 15.00 )
Parliament and Council negotiators agreed on wholesale price caps on Tuesday evening. Caps are significantly lower than those proposed by the Commission. Wholesale price caps define how much telecoms operators can charge each other for using their networks to carry cross-border “roaming” calls. (Read more: End of mobile roaming charges: deal on lower wholesale price caps )
As the geopolitical importance of the Arctic region is growing, with climate change effects and competition for natural resources bringing new environmental and security risks for the region and for the world, the EU should speak with one voice and push to keep the Arctic an area of cooperation, says a resolution adopted by the Foreign Affairs and Environment committees on Tuesday. (Read more: Protect the Arctic from emerging risks, urge MEPs )
The US administration’s ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority states entering the country could "seriously undermine current global efforts towards a fair international sharing of responsibilities for refugees", said Development and Foreign Affairs MEPs in a joint resolution voted on Tuesday. (Read more: Foreign Affairs and Development MEPs deeply concerned about “US travel ban” )
Un efecto secundario del calentamiento global ha sido el acceso más fácil a las regiones del norte anteriormente inaccesibles y ahora es evidente que la competencia internacional por el acceso al Ártico y sus recursos naturales está creciendo. Las comisiones parlamentarias de Medio Ambiente y Asuntos Exteriores votaron hoy una resolución conjunta para pedir a la UE que actúe rápidamente para evitar la militarización de la región y preservar su ecosistema único frente al cambio climático. (Más…: Eurodiputados piden actuar rápido para proteger el Ártico )
Albania needs to implement EU-related reforms credibly, and ensure that its June parliamentary elections are free and fair, if it is to start EU accession negotiations, said Foreign Affairs Committee MEPs on Tuesday. In a separate resolution, they also urged Bosnia and Herzegovina to overcome its ethnic and political divisions and remain united throughout the EU membership application evaluation process, to prove that it is a functioning state. (Read more: Foreign affairs MEPs assess reform efforts in Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina )