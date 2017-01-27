National MPs from across Europe will join MEPs in Brussels next week to debate the European Semester Cycle 2017 (Monday), Stability, Economic Coordination and Governance in the European Union (Tuesday) and national growth and jobs creation and financial assistance programmes (Wednesday). The events are part of the 2017 edition of the European Parliamentary Week (#EPW17). (Read more: European Parliamentary Week: MPs and MEPs to debate EU’s economic future )
The priorities of the Maltese Presidency of the EU Council of Ministers are being outlined to parliamentary committees by Maltese ministers at a series of meetings taking place in January. (Read more: Maltese Presidency priorities discussed in committee )
The provisional deal with the Council on the updated EU firearms directive was endorsed by Parliament’s Internal Market Committee on Thursday by 25 votes to nine, with two abstentions. The revised law tightens the controls on blank firing and inadequately deactivated weapons like those used in the Paris terror attacks. It also requires EU countries to have a monitoring system in place for the issuance or renewal of licences and to exchange information with one another. (Read more: EU gun law updated to close security loopholes while protecting legitimate users )
EU member states should encourage rabbit farmers to phase out conventional battery cages and replace them with healthier but affordable alternatives, such as park or pen farming systems, says the Agriculture Committee in a resolution voted on Wednesday. MEPs argue that improving rabbits’ welfare and living conditions would help prevent disease, thus reducing the need for intensive use of antibiotics that might end up in the human food chain. (Read more: Give rabbits more space, urge Agriculture Committee MEPs )
The EU’s development policy needs new impetus to tackle new climate change, migration and security challenges, Development Committee MEPs say in a resolution voted on Wednesday. (Read more: MEPs set priorities for a new impetus in development )
The share of waste to be recycled should be raised to 70% by 2030, from 44% today, while landfilling, which has a big environmental impact, should be limited to 5%, said Environment Committee MEPs on Tuesday, as they amended the draft EU “waste package” legislation. They also advocate a 50% reduction in food waste by 2030. (Read more: Waste: boost recycling, cut landfilling and curb food waste, say MEPs )
To mark the International Holocaust Remembrance Day (27 January), the European Parliament and the European Jewish Congress will hold a ceremony on Wednesday. EP President Antonio Tajani and European Jewish Congress President Dr Moshe Kantor will deliver the opening speeches. (Read more: Parliament to mark the International Holocaust Remembrance Day )
La comisión de Comercio Interior del Parlamento dio el 24 de enero su visto bueno al acuerdo comercial con Canadá, el denominado CETA, antes de que se someta a la votación del pleno en febrero. Este pacto elimina los aranceles sobre la mayoría de los bienes y servicios comercializados entre la UE y Canadá. El responsable de la negociación en el PE, Artis Pabriks, aseguró en una entrevista en Facebook Live que el acuerdo "se basa en las mejores prácticas a ambos lados del Atlántico". (Más…: Pabriks cree que el CETA "se basa en las mejores prácticas" de la UE y Canadá )
The EU Commission should table a plan in 2017 to cut delays in EU-funded projects that aim to reduce disparities among EU regions by stimulating growth and job creation, say Regional Development Committee MEPs in a resolution voted on Tuesday. (Read more: Cut cohesion policy red tape, urge Regional Development Committee MEPs )